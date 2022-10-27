Tanzania: Mwinyi, Othman Underline Economic Diplomacy

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi held talks with the recently appointed Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation Minister Dr Stergomena Tax at the State House here, emphasizing on implementation of economic diplomacy policy.

"We still need to look at how we benefit from economic diplomacy through our ambassadors. This should include wooing investors to come and invest. It is important for us considering that Zanzibar relies heavily on services in the tourism industry for its income," Dr Mwinyi said.

He asked the foreign minister to consider Zanzibar in international loans so that the Isles can benefit as it shares the sovereignty of the United Republic of Tanzania, "Therefore loans such as for energy, roads and water should also benefit Zanzibar."

Dr Tax promised to consider what President Mwinyi had directed, "It begins during the planned visit to China of President Samia Suluhu Hassan soon. We will promote Zanzibar and Tanzania abroad so that investors can come to invest, including in the blue economy."

During her Zanzibar visit, she later visited the Zanzibar First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman at his office, who asked Dr Tax to conduct and strengthen public awareness about the responsibilities of her Ministry, and how people benefit.

"Many people are still unaware or don't know much about foreign and east Africa cooperation. It is important to educate and inform people about what is going on in the region on different issues," Mr Othman said as he congratulated Ms Tax for her appointment.

Mr Othman said that there is a lot going on as regards the East Africa cooperation, but not much has been done to ensure people are aware or get engaged and that leaders and local Tanzanians must understand how they benefit.

"For example, there are many international, continental and regional protocols and conventions still unknown to the majority of people, necessitating increased awareness," he said.

In response, Minister Tax promised to implement the directives, including consideration of Zanzibar in all dealings that regard the Union government and tasked ambassadors abroad to focus on economic diplomacy and to ensure Tanzanians have enough information about the ministry and what is going on in fast tracking of the EAC.