Angola: Army Trains Health Experts

6 October 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — A total of 170 soldiers and assistant sergeants of the army are participating since Wednesday in the 12th course for health specialists, taking place in central Huambo province, Angop has learnt.

Attending the a year-training personnel from the five military regions (Cabinda, Center, North, East and South), as well as the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

These are soldiers and sergeants who recently completed the basic military course at the training centers, respectively, located in Chicala-Cholohanga (Huambo), Luena (Moxico), Matala (Huíla) and Santa Eulália. (Bengo).

The trainees will learn, in theoretical and practical way, subjects related to morph physiology, general nursing care, administration, registration, emergencies and health networks, pathological and therapeutic pharmacology, regimen and epidemiology, professional ethics and military matters in general.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X