Angola: Army Trains Health Experts

Huambo — A total of 170 soldiers and assistant sergeants of the army are participating since Wednesday in the 12th course for health specialists, taking place in central Huambo province, Angop has learnt.

Attending the a year-training personnel from the five military regions (Cabinda, Center, North, East and South), as well as the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

These are soldiers and sergeants who recently completed the basic military course at the training centers, respectively, located in Chicala-Cholohanga (Huambo), Luena (Moxico), Matala (Huíla) and Santa Eulália. (Bengo).

The trainees will learn, in theoretical and practical way, subjects related to morph physiology, general nursing care, administration, registration, emergencies and health networks, pathological and therapeutic pharmacology, regimen and epidemiology, professional ethics and military matters in general.