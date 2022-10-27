Angola: Governor Calls for Investment in Agri-Business

Caungula — Lunda Norte governor Deolinda Satula Vilarinho on Tuesday called on national and foreign entrepreneurs to invest in agri-business, taking advantage of business opportunities that the agriculture sector offers in the eastern region, with potential in tuber and grain production.

Deolinda Vilarinho made this appeal during the opening ceremony of the 2022/2023 agricultural campaign, in Caungula municipality, stressing that the local government is open to private investment, particularly in agriculture, as it is a sector that, if well explored, can generate wealth and jobs.

"We have a potentially agricultural province and with a good history in grain production, particularly rice. So we are calling on national and foreign businesspeople, whether or not they live in Angola, to visit Lunda Norte and take advantage of this business opportunity, which can generate wealth and jobs for local youths," She said.

She also reiterated that the local government would continue to work with the sector so that local producers have the necessary support to promote mechanised agriculture.

The governor said that the government will make efforts to improve the access roads, aiming to facilitate and/or boost the flow of products.

Some 171,000 rural families are expected to join the current agricultural campaign.