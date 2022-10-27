Angola: Supreme Council to Launch Public Tender for Supreme Court Judges

Luanda — The Superior Council of Judiciary (CSMJ) has announced plans to launch a public tender for the candidates to fill eight vacancies of adviser judges of the Supreme Court.

The decision was announced by CSMJ spokesperson Victor Assuilo at the end of the 5th Extraordinary Plenary meeting of this judicial body, which approved a public tender on Wednesday.

He said that the vacancies must be filled by "judges with merit" and magistrates in the Public Ministry Office.

As for the ways of holding the contest and the composition of the jury, Victor Assuilo noted that they are being analysed.

The plenary of the CSMJ also analysed the entry into operation of the guarantee judge, a figure provided for in the Constitution of the Republic of Angola and in the Angolan Code of Criminal Procedure.

Among several functions, the guarantee judge is responsible for the application of personal coercive measures, with stress to preventive detention, actions which were previously the responsibility of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The spokesperson added that commissions have been created to assess the conditions to ensure the effectiveness in the country's 18 provinces.