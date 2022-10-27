Angola's Police Thwart Attempts By 124 DR Congo Immigrants

Mbanza Kongo — Angola Border Police (PGF) in northern Zaire province Tuesday prevented 124 citizens from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from illegally entering the territory.

This was during operations conducted in border municipalities of Mbanza Congo, Nóqui and Cuimba.

The spokesperson for the Provincial Branch of the Interior, Sérgio Afonso, said the illegal immigrants tried to reach Angola by clandestine routes, having been interrogated and repatriated to their country of origin.

He added that they intended to reach the capital of the northern Zaire province, Mbanza Kongo, before heading to the country's capital, Luanda.

The province of Zaire shares 310 km of border with the DRC, specifically 120 km by land and 190 by river.