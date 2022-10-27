Uganda Is Still a Safe Destination Despite Ebola, Says Utb

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has reiterated that destination Uganda is safe for all National and International tourists despite the recent outbreak of Ebola in some parts of the country.

This followed confirmation by the Ministry of Health that the disease which broke out in the two districts of Mubende and Kassanda has now been confined to minimal numbers in the population.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All visitors in and outside Uganda traveling to attend workshops, conferences and tourism sites and attractions are encouraged to continue with their plans," reads part of the statement by UTB.

The board further urged travelers to observe the set guidelines in place as communicated by the ministry of Health as they enjoy the various sites in the country.

Relatedly, the Foreign Affairs ministry also advised tourists against cancellation of bookings to Uganda emphasising that "the Ebola outbreak is in just two districts of Mubende and Kassanda which are being managed well given experience from handling past epidemics and pandemics."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The boarder and airport are not closed. We are open for business and look forward to welcoming our foreign tourists, said Okello Oryem, the state minister for Foreign Affairs during the launch of Kenya-Uganda Tourism conference in Kampala last week.