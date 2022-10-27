Kenya: Duale, Murkomen, Wahome Bid Farewell to House After Nomination to CS Posts

Nairobi — Garissa Town MP Aden Duale, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kandara MP Alice Wahome have bid emotional farewell to the House as they prepare to join President William Ruto's Cabinet.

Duale who has been nominated for the Defence docket told the House he will shortly hand over his resignation as he crosses over to take the cabinet position in President William Ruto's government.

The MP who was slated to serve his fourth term in the house stated that he has officially written to Speaker Moses Wetangula tendering his resignation from the constituency seat.

"Even as I change from one arm of government to the other, the legislature to the Executive, I will account for your support and goodwill. This is surreal moment as I bid farewell to Parliamentarians," he said.

He urged the legislators to protect the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), pointing out that the program has changed lives.

"Sometimes due to nature of our politics and the firmness. I may have upset or offended you. I apologize unconditionally to anyone who I may have wronged," he added.

Duale advised the lawmakers to ensure they uphold dignity in the making of legislations irrespective of their political divide.

"Make sure you can sleep at night after all the politics is done. This is a house of politics and it can get nasty," he stated.

He implored the MPs to ensure that the NG-CDF is reinstated as the fund has proven to be a gamechanger when it comes to development in the country.

"I have seen CDF change lives in all constituencies in this country it has build schools and hospital. We know how unique it is to us and we know the beauty of our democracy is renegotiation to make things work," Duale said.

Murkmomen on his part urged the members of the Parliament to be vigilant when passing laws

Wahome equally paid tribute to her colleagues and people of Kandara for allowing her serve in positions of leadership