Kenya: "You Need Social Media to Survive," Kenyan Sportspersons Advised

Nairobi — Kenyan sportspersons have been advised to maintain an active presence on social media to grow their brand and attract potential sponsors and endorsement deals.

Renowned drift racer Ahmad Daham said social media has become the most important CV for an athlete when approaching potential sponsors.

"Ten years ago, I wasn't keen on using social media but a friend advised me to become active if I want to gain exposure and attract sponsors. Your social media account is your CV to show them (sponsors) how far your reach is and what you can do," Daham said.

He further advised Kenyan sportspersons to always keep in touch with their followers and maintain an active social media account by posting content consistently.

"My advise would be to keep posting as much content and to keep updating your followers on the latest happenings in your career," the Dubai-based driver said.

Daham, who began drifting in 2011, boasts 144k followers on Instagram and 228k followers on Facebook.

The Middle East drifter holds a decorated CV in drifting, having set a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the longest twin drift of 28.52km.

Daham also won the Red Bull Car Part Drift Championship in 2014 and 2015 as well as becoming the first driver to compete at the Goodwood Festival.

He was in the country last week for a series of mentorship workshops to promote drifting as a sport and transform it to a mainstream discipline.

Part of his itinerary during his five-day stay was a career talk at the University of Nairobi during which he spoke of the impact of tertiary education on his growth as an athlete.

"University gave me a good experience on how to deal with people and how to do marketing and economics. It really helped me a lot but then again you have to put in more effort to learn. I did a lot of learning about motorsports and drifting," the Red Bull athlete.

Daham, who also undertook prospective drifters through a practical session at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on Saturday, tipped Kenya to become a hotbed of drifting talent in the near future.