Kenya: 5 More Officers From Defunct DCI Special Unit Arrested in Abduction Probe

Nairobi — Five more police officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been arrested in the ongoing investigations on alleged abduction.

According to a police report, the officers are expected to face various charges on Thursday.

The arrests increase to nine the number of police officers in custody over the scandal.

They are expected to join their colleagues in facing charges of abducting two Indian IT experts ahead of the August general election.

The officers will face an additional charge of conspiracy to commit crime.

The two Indians are said to have been part of a team that had come to Kenya to join an IT team for president William Ruto to run the election campaigns.

The officers spent their nights at Industrial Police station ahead of their planned arraignment.

Police explained they had been summoned to the Internal Affairs Unit offices where their colleagues there are investigating the saga involving the missing Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai, Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and their driver Nicodemus Mwania Mwange who were abducted near Ole Sereni.