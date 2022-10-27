Africa: CAF Re-Opens Bidding Process for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Hosting Rights

The Confederation of African Football ("CAF") has re-opened the bidding process for the hosting rights of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025 ("AFCON 2025").

CAF today sent a notice to the Member Associations to express their interest in hosting the AFCON 2025 including the process that will be followed in the selection of the host country or countries.

AFCON 2025 Bidding Process Timeline

- 11 November 2022: Deadline for submitting the Declaration of Interest form

- 16 November 2022: Deadline for CAF to send the hosting documents to Member Associations that have declared their interest.

- 16 December 2022: Deadline for Member Associations to submit their final bid, including all bidding and hosting documents (hosting agreement, host cities agreement, Government guarantees)

- 05-25 January 2023: Inspection visits

- 10 February 2023: Appointment of Host Country/Countries by the CAF Executive Committee

CAF | Communication Department