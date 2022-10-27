Kenya: Govt Spokesman Cyrus Oguna to Quit for Chief of Staff Post in Siaya County

26 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna is set to quit the national government to take up a post in Siaya County as Chief of Staff.

Oguna, a retired military officer, was appointed by Governor James Orengo who unveiled his technocrat-rich cabinet.

They include lawyer Velma Maumo who was part of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s Supreme Court petition as well as Benjamin Agina, the former veteran journalist who also served in the former Prime Minister’s campaign.

In the list released on Wednesday afternoon, Agunda Ochanda will be in charge of Governance and Administration, Benedict Omollo – Finance and Economic Planning, Martin Onyango- Health, Caroline Onyango- Water, sanitation, environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources.

Others are George Nyin’giro – Roads, Public Works, Energy and Transport, Sylvester K’okoth- Agriculture, Irrigation, Food, Livestock and Fisheries, Edgar Otumba- Education, Youth Affairs, Gender and Social Services, Grace Agola- Trade, Enterprise and Industrial Development and Maurice Mcorege who will head the Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development docket.

Orengo’s advisors include Grace Ongile (Economics) and Political Advisors Fred Owuor and George Okanda.

