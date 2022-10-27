Kenya: Japan, Kenyan Governments to Expand Ahero Rice Farming

26 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The Government of Japan will partner with the national government to expand rice farming at the Ahero Irrigation Scheme in Kisumu County.

Japan's deputy ambassador to Kenya Yasuhisa Kitagawa said the deal will involve expansion of irrigated fields and building capacity among farmers.

Kitagawa said the area has the potential to grow rice production but that has been affected by limited resources.

He says through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japanese government will empower farmers to achieve the actual yield since they are limited in getting inputs.

Speaking to rice farmers' representatives in Ahero, the deputy ambassador announced that experts on rice farming are already on the ground to access the area and see areas of partnership.

Kitagawa is optimistic that the partnership will increase rice production in the area and improve food sufficiency.

He says besides rehabilitating infrastructure within the rice schemes, the partnership will strive to have a strong farming community.

