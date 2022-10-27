Tanzania: Govt Tasks Biotech Researchers On Scientific Advice

Biotechnology researchers and experts in the country have been tasked to provide productive scientific advice to the government to help in the improvement of the quality of people's lives.

The Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Seleman Jafo said at the launch of the Biotechnology Society of Tanzania (BST) General Meeting in Dar es Salaam that in the world of Science and Technology, in Tanzania there has been a big clash of ideas and people have been afraid, which can cause the scientific fear of not knowing its benefits or commercial deal.

"If researchers and academics complete the answers to the existing technologies and make the results clear, Tanzanians will understand," he said adding that experts are ready to deal with research and expertise so that the country can move forward.

He said that to remove the fear, experts and researchers should educate the community about these technologies including Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

Initially, the BST Chairman, Prof Peter Msolla said that although the country has policies that encourage the safe and sustainable use of modern biotechnology, and has a stable management system the research on using GMO technology in the agricultural sector was suspended.

Dr Msolla said that the use of biotechnology in the world has brought great benefits to various sectors including the agricultural sector by enabling the production of quality seedlings free of pathogens, to produce the best types of crops with the ability to reproduce in abundance and resistant to disease and insect pests, as well as reducing production costs.

"In the industrial sector biotechnology has increased efficiency and productivity in making various food products, as well as drugs and chemicals for agricultural and industrial use without damaging the environment.

"In the same way, in the environment sector technology has contributed to preserving or improving the environment by reducing the use of pesticides and identifying the best methods to identify, prevent and purify toxins in the environment and convert agricultural and industrial waste into fertilizers and gas (bio-remediation)," said Dr Msolla.

Moreover, he said the government prepared and adopted the National Environmental Policy (2021), the Environmental Management Act (2004), the Rules for the Safe Use of Modern Biotechnology (2009 ) as amended in 2015, and various guidelines, all to ensure the nation benefits from research, and the correct and sustainable use of modern biotechnology.

"We commended the Government for taking these important steps which show the commitment of the government in promoting the use of modern biotechnology especially in promoting the economy, bringing development and combating climate change.