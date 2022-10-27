Tanzania: Take Advantage of Dodoma's Economic Opportunities

MINISTER of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs), Mr George Simbachawene has called on the community to take advantage of the economic opportunities available in Dodoma to invest

Speaking recently during the visit by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs to observe progress in the construction of the second phase of the government city at Mtumba in Dodoma, Minister Simbachawene said there were so many opportunities up for grab in the region brought about by the development of various projects.

Mr Simbachawene said his office has the mandate to monitor all the ministry construction projects, ensuring that they meet standards, complete the projects in time and ensure value for money must be reflected.

He said the project was progressing well with some buildings being accomplished by 50 to 80 percent of construction.

"Other infrastructures like roads, communication, electricity, and water supply have also been fixed, this is why I am calling on the citizens to take advantage in investing more in Dodoma," said Simbachawene.

He added that the existence of the government city will help a lot in providing quick and quality services to the citizens.

"This city will be a benchmark in providing government services in an easy manner as all the ministries will serve in a one-stop center, so I welcome all citizens to come here for services," he added

The committee Chairman, Dr Joseph Mhagama congratulated the sixth phase government's effort in releasing funds for timely execution of the project. The objective of the government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan is to see this project being executed as planned by observing all standards and value for money.

"The fact that the ministries will be in the same area will significantly help citizens to overcome myriads of obstacles while seeking services," he said.

On the other hand, committee member Salum Shafi said everyone has to understand the importance of the project to the country's development, be patriotic and take initiative to protect all the infrastructures.

"This project is facilitated by the taxpayers' money, so everyone should be obliged in preserving and protecting these infrastructures so that they can last longer," he said.

Briefing Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa recently, Secretary of the National Committee to coordinate the government's plan to relocate to Dodoma Mr Meshack Bandawe, noted that the ongoing construction is for 25 ministry buildings as well as two public institution buildings that have reached various stages of construction.

Mr Bandawe said the second phase of the construction of Mtumba city started in October 2021 and is expected to be completed in October 2023.

Mr Bandawe said that the project is undertaken by nine contractors, including government and private contractors and has provided 2,149 employment opportunities, adding that the project is expected to cost 675bn/- on its completion.