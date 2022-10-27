Malawi: Chakwera Orders Attorney General to Recover K750m for Aip Paid Dubiously to a Dubious Firm

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says he has directed Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda to recover K750 million which ministry of Agriculture paid dubiously to a dubious firm in the United Kingdom for the purchase of Agriculture Input Program fertilizer.

President Chakwera said this on Tuesday evening when he addressed the nation on the mismanagement of the AIP program.

He said it is sad that at a time when Malawians needed farm inputs on time through the Affordable Inputs Programme, the Ministry went ahead together with the Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi engaging a British company as an agent to secure fertilisers without establishing the authenticity of the firm.

Dr Chakwera said a fact-finding mission to the United Kingdom established serious errors in the contracts including the fact that the contracts were made without following proper procurement procedures as laid down by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority.

Dr Chakwera also dismissed as a fabrication of rumours that the government has been swindled K30 billion in the deal.

He disclosed that meanwhile, the K750 million fees paid to the firm is recovered and this is on course and is being handled by the Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda.

On delivery of AIP, the Malawi leader assured Malawians that the government has secured 35, 000 metric tonnes of NPK and another 31,000 metric tonnes of UREA locally.

Dr Chakwera assured the nation that another 51, 000 metric tonnes are in transit into the country through the Port of Beira.

He then announced changes or reforms in the implementation of the AIP which among others will ensure the timely delivery of inputs and that some beneficiaries should be graduating from the programme.

He emphasised that although Malawi has had a successful AIP in the past two years, up to 2022 and over 3 million Malawians remain food insecure an indication that there is wastage and incompetence in the programme.

To drive the new Agriculture sector forward, Dr Chakwera has appointed Sam Kawale as the new Minister of Agriculture.

He also said soon he is making more cabinet changes aimed at replacing incompetent ministers.