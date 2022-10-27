Malawi: Chakwera Fires Lowe As Minister of Agriculture

President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe and his Deputy Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima over mismanagement of this year's Affordable Input Program (AIP).

In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, he said the firing of Lowe and Wirima follows a litany of ill-timed decisions to do with purchase of fertilizer.

This also includes a situation in which Malawi has been duped money.

Chakwera has since appointed Sam Kawale, who was Lands minister as the new minister of Agriculture.

The President says the action has been necessary due to serious problems related to the organisation of the Affordable Input Program for this year.

Chakwera said the decision to enter into a contract for the supply of fertiliser with a British company, which allegedly pocketed K750 million only to cancel the contract, was unacceptable.

He said government is working on recovering the money.

He has hinted at more changes to his Cabinet to happen soon.

Chakwera described as false viral claims that money paid to a UK company in fertilizer supply is K30 billion.

He said the amount is K750 million and was paid in two instalments to separate accounts held in two countries and efforts are being made to recover the money.

He said government successfully submitted documents to the effect of ensuring that the money is paid back.

One of the country's agricultural experts has since lauded Chakwera for firing Lowe and Wilima.

Leonard Chimwaza, one of the country's agriculturist hailed Chakwera on the decisive action saying this will bring hope to Malawians for change on AIP.

According to Chimwaza the appointment of Kawale as new minister of Agriculture is a good decision for he was chairing AIP Taskforce which means that he knows how to bring in the country remaining tonnage of fertilizer to support farmers.