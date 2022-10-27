Kenya: President Ruto Chairs Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House

27 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Thursday chaired a Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting at State House, Nairobi.

Top on the agenda during the meeting was discussions on the implementation of priority Bills in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

In attendance are MPs from both the National Assembly and the Senate including the house leadership.

The meeting came ahead of the formation of key committees in the National Assembly following the constitution of the house leadership.

The Constitution empowers Parliament to establish committees to enable it to perform its functions.

As the ruling coalition, Kenya Kwanza Alliance legislators will chair departmental committees, housekeeping committees with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya MPs chairing the watchdog committees which include the Public Account Committee and Public Investment Committee.

