Kenya: Timamy Appointed ANC Acting Party Leader After Mudavadi Joins Executive

Nairobi — Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has been appointed as Amani National Congress (ANC) acting party leader.

This is after Musalia Mudavadi quit after being nominated to the Prime Cabinet Secretary post.

"Honorable Musalia Mudavadi relinquished his position as ANC Party Leader following his nomination for appointment as Prime Cabinet Secretary of the Republic of Kenya. This is in accordance with Article 77(2) of the constitution of Kenya," Secretary General Simon Gikuru said in a statement.

Mudavadi is now the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the third most powerful official in President William Ruto's government following Cabinet announcements.

Mudavadi who was one of the key principals in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will be required to assist the Presidency in the coordination of ministries and state departments in liaison with the office of Ministry of Interior and Coordination.

"He will oversee the implementation of national government policies programs and project," the President stated.

He will also chair National government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments in consultations and for transmission with the party coalition leadership in both National Assembly and the Senate.

He will also facilitate inter-ministerial coordination of cross initiatives and programs and also supervise and coordinate the technical monitoring and evaluation of government policies and programs across ministries.

"Apart from this he will perform any other function as I may assign him," President Ruto announced.