Kenya: Safaricom Rolls Out Commercial 5G Networks in 5 Counties

Nairobi — Safaricom has rolled out 5G networks in five counties, enabling customers to access faster internet speeds.

The telco has unveiled the networks in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisii, Kakamega, and Kisumu.

Faster than 4G network, clients will be able to download, stream videos as well as play video at neck break speeds.

"We believe in the transformative power of the internet and will continue to deliver the most advanced technologies towards enabling our customers enjoy a digital lifestyle,"

"The launch of 5G Wi-Fi is the first step in empowering our retail and enterprise customers to start exploring new opportunities that 5G provides," Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa added.

The introductory 5G Wi-Fi plans include: 10Mbps with a usage limit of 300GB at Sh3,499, 40Mbps with a usage limit of 500GB at Sh5,999, and 100Mbps with a usage limit of 1TB at Sh14,999.

Customers using supported 5G smartphones will also be able to access the 5G network and enjoy superfast 5G speeds.

Supported smartphones include 5G-enabled devices from the Samsung Galaxy S and Fold series, as well as Huawei and Oppo 5G devices.

However, adoption of 5G faces hurdles due to the high cost of 5G enabled handsets as well as data. For instance, 5G handsets goes for about Sh40,000 and above,

Ndegwa said that only 1 in three people access 4G handheld devices, highlighting challenge with 5G uptake.

Currently, Safaricom has 35 active 5G sites spread across Nairobi, Kisumu, Kisii, Kakamega and Mombasa, and it plans to expand to 200 sites across the country by March 2023.

Plans are also underway to provide 5G data packages for mobile internet customers and leverage the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo device-financing solution to avail more affordable 5G smartphones.