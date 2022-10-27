Morocco: Moroccan-Emirati Meeting On Strengthening Cooperation in Agri-Food Sector

26 October 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohammed Sadiki, discussed, on Wednesday in Rabat, with UAE Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Mariam Almheiri, ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the agri-food field.

"The relations between Morocco and the United Arab Emirates are historical and fraternal ties that represent a model to follow at all levels, whether social, technical or scientific," said Sadiki.

He also took the opportunity to highlight the many fruitful partnerships, welcoming their "very important" impact especially on the agri-food sector in Morocco.

For her part, Almheiri, on a working visit to the Kingdom, welcomed the long-standing relations and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, expressing the willingness of her country to establish new partnerships with Morocco, especially in the areas of environment, the fight against climate change and food security.

In this sense, she said that food security will be among the crucial issues that will be addressed at the COP28 to be held next year in the United Arab Emirates.

