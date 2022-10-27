Kenya: iPhone Users to Access Safaricom's 5G Network By December

Nairobi — iPhone users will have to wait until December to access Safaricom's 5G network as the current devices do not support connectivity.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said that owners will need to wait for software updates from the maker.

iPhone is emerging as the best smartphone among Kenyans for offering class as well as its exclusivity.

Growing number of middle-class households has also helped drive up the uptake of the iPhone in the country.

"For iPhone users, and select 5G capable Samsung devices will have to wait for a software upgrade later in the year to access the 5G network. This is not a Safaricom issue," Ndegwa said during the unveiling of the 5G network in Nairobi.

This comes after the telco unveiled 5G networks in five counties such as Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisii, Kakamega, and Kisumu, allowing customers to access faster internet speeds.

Faster than 4G network, clients will be able to download, stream videos as well as play video at neck break speeds.

The introductory 5G Wi-Fi plans include: 10Mbps with a usage limit of 300GB at Sh3,499, 40Mbps with a usage limit of 500GB at Sh5,999, and 100Mbps with a usage limit of 1TB at Sh14,999.

Customers using supported 5G smartphones will also be able to access the 5G network and enjoy superfast 5G speeds.