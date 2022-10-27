Malawi: DPP, Tonse Alliance Partners Back Chakwera On Cabinet Reshuffle

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and political parties in the Tonse Alliance government say they are in support of President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera's decision to reshuffle his Cabinet to achieve improved delivery of services to Malawians.

When addressing the nation on Tuesday evening, President Chakwera said he would be announcing other changes to his Cabinet in due course.

He stated that the time for keeping people as ministers without any noticeable contribution or difference they are making to my efforts to transform government performance in delivering better public services to Malawians is past.

"The time for keeping people as ministers who allow incompetence, corruption, and wastage to happen on their watch simply because the people doing it are their friends or members of their parties or alliance partners is past. So, my message to everyone I have appointed so far is this: Malawians deserve results, and they elected me to deliver those results, and I will see to it that those results are delivered with or without you, because I am not here to serve a party, or a minister, or an alliance," said Chakwera.

He added, "I am here to serve Malawians. And I will do so no matter who tries to spread lies about me, no matter who tries to tarnish my image by using my name to advance their corrupt agenda, and no matter who tries to intimidate me by colluding with corrupt individuals to sponsor demonstrations. And I know that our efforts will succeed, because most Malawians know that we will deliver, and most Malawians know that God is with us."

In his reaction, DPP National Governing Council member, Ken Msonda, said Chakwera has demonstrated his statesmanship by 'not only firing his Cabinet ministers, but his closest colleagues and friends as well.'

"That's being a democrat and a statesman. It took close to one year for Hon. Chaponda to be fired and arrested after the MaizeGate, mpaka ministry anayiyatsa moto to cover evidence ndipamene nduna amayichotsa ntchito and was arrested! You can see the difference in leadership style," said Mwenifumbo.

Of course, Chaponda was cleared of the wrongdoing when the matter went to the court.

Asked if Chakwera's remarks would split the alliance, People's Transformation (PETRA) president Kamuzu Chibambo and UTM Party publicist Frank Mwenifumbo allayed the fears, saying they believe whatever decision the President is taking is for the good of the nation.

Chibambo said the desire of the alliance partners is to have a Cabinet that is effective and competent enough to deliver on the Tonse promises.

"We commended the President for the bold decision has taken. For instance, the President has fired Honourable Lowe, something many people didn't expect. This means President Chakwera has resolved to serve Malawians instead of parties," said Chibambo.

On his part, Mwenifumbo said his party is supportive of any government policy that aims at improving the welfare of Malawians.