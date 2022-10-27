Tanzania: Ugandan Ministers to Start Taking Kiswahili Language Lessons

27 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nation

Uganda's cabinet, which sits every Monday and is chaired by the president, has resolved to start getting Kiswahili lessons for a few hours in the morning for the next one year.

This is according to the country's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga.

Kadaga, who was opening the ongoing second annual East African Court of Justice (EACJ) judicial conference in Kampala, said this will enable members to start holding meetings in Kiswahili.

Uganda approved Swahili as the second official language after English and instructed schools to make the teaching of the language compulsory.

