Tanzania: Simba Keen to See of Azam

SIMBA SC eye to maintain the season's unbeaten run to seven matches as they host Azam FC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The two teams go head to head battling for maximum points to keep themselves better-placed on the table as the Premier League campaign gathers pace.

They meet with a three-point gap separating them as Simba have 14 points from six matches while Azam cherish 11 points from seven-game outings.

As such; the 90 minutes of footwork action are going to be tense to the both sides, hence the team which conducted thorough preparations is likely going to stand tall at the end of game.

Azam, who lost their previous encounter to KMC are under the tutelage of Kali Ongala and Agrey Morris, who have been drafted in to temporarily replace sacked Head Coach Denis Lavagne as efforts to get a new tactician rages on.

At a pre-match briefing yesterday, Simba caretaker Head Coach Juma Mgunda reiterated that all preparations for today's match have been fully completed.

"As you know, we are coming from playing the traditional derby match and we already knew that after facing Young Africans, the next game is going to be Azam, hence everything is in place.

"We are facing a good side with great players in their squad... we respect Azam for that but to our team, all I can say is that players are focusing on the match to do well," he said.

He also seized the platform to update Simba family that four players Sadio Kanoute, Mzamiru Yassin, Israel Mwenda and Jimmyson Mwanuke have been sidelined from the clash.

"For Mzamiru, he accumulated three yellow cards which disqualify him for tomorrow's match while the other three are nursing injuries," he said.

His counterpart for Azam, Kali Ongala revealed that they are also fully prepared to stage good resistance against Simba as he admitted that the match is tough.

"We have a good squad capable to fight... we are going to take into consideration all precautions knowing in advance that our opponent are are also in perfect shape," he said.

Ongala is going to be assisted by the club's veteran defender Agree Moris, who together have taken command of the technical bench following the sacking of Denis Lavagne recently.