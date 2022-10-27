Tanzania: GGML Rescues 78 Children From Illegal Activities

Geita — THE Authorities of Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) within six months this year have managed to rescue 78 children from engaging in risky and unauthorised activities within its mines.

Making the revelation here recently, while presenting a report at the closure of the sports competition for children living in the communities surrounding the mine, GML's Senior Public Relations Officer, Mr Musa Shunashu further said the children were thereafter reunited with their parents/guardians.

Elaborating, he pointed out that some were taken to the police station, especially those aged 17 above, because they could not explain where they came from.

"For some children who were arrested more than once in the GGML licenced area, their parents were thereafter informed and reported to the Gender Desk at the Police Station," he added.

Mr Shunashu noted that sports competitions for children around the area are part of the GGML campaign in peaceful co-existence to cooperate with the community in strengthening the safety of children.

"These competitions are expected to have short-term results by creating awareness among children and the community on the risk associated with the mining environments.

"The expected long-term results are to bring the community closer, and to strengthen the good relationship that exists... but also to jointly address the problem of children and illegal mining from neighboring communities," he said.

Commenting, Geita Town Council Social Welfare Officer, Mr Cathbert Byabato said the council supports the efforts of stakeholders to save children from being involved in risk mining activities.

Praising the mine for the good gesture, Geita District Commissioner, Mr Wilson Shimo said the move would save many children from engaging in dangerous environments and to raise awareness of children not to engage in illegal activities.