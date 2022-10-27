Mauritius Partners With the UNDP for the Setting Up of a National Healthcare Waste Disposal Facility

press release

A Memorandum of Understanding for the setting up of a National Healthcare Waste Disposal Facility as part of the implementation of the Sustainable Low and non-Chemical Development in SIDS (ISLANDS) project, was signed in presence of the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, this afternoon in Port-Louis.

The project is being led by the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change with the support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In his address, Health Minister Jagutpal informed that one of the key components of the project is a feasibility study for the setting up of a centralised treatment facility for the treatment of healthcare wastes and added that the construction of the facility would be subsequently considered based on the recommendations of the feasibility report which would be prepared under the ISLANDS project. He indicated that the Global Environment Facility is providing financing to the tune of 4.05 million US dollars for the project.

Out of the 4.05 million US Dollars grant funding by the Global Environment Facility, 1.39 million US Dollars has been secured for the Ministry of Health, he said. Dr Kailesh Jagutpal underlined that the Ministry is also providing a co-financing to the tune of 925,000 US Dollars towards the project as both in kind and in cash contribution.

Furthermore, Minister Jagutpal dwelt on the the project activities spanning over the five-year period, which comprise: carrying out a feasibility study for a centralised treatment facility for healthcare waste; conducting an environment and social impact assessment as well as a management plan; providing technical assistance and capacity building to support the construction and operation of the treatment facility; developing policies and regulations to ensure the long-term sustainability of the project; and provide gender-responsive training to staff on improved waste management practices.

Besides, he emphasised that the project activity will impart gender-responsive training to Health Care facility staff on improved waste management practices. These will include, identification of the different types of wastes, the categories in which they must be segregated and the containers in which the different categories of waste must be stored, amongst others.

Under this project, the Mauritius Network Services system would also be improved to include an interface that is user friendly, such that individuals or companies seeking approval from the Dangerous Chemicals Board can input the types and quantities of chemicals being imported, added Dr Kailesh Jagutpal.

Also present on the occasion, the UNDP Resident Representative for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Amanda Serumaga, said that the UNDP seeks to contribute to build a resilient and sustainable health system and accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. She emphasised that the UNDP remains at the forefront to support countries to deal with mounting healthcare issues.

As for Mauritius, the project has been designed to protect human health and the environment from the harmful effects of waste considering the specificities of the country, stated Ms Serumaga.

Sustainable Low and non-Chemical Development in SIDS

The Implementation of the Sustainable Low and non-Chemical Development in SIDS (ISLANDS) project in Mauritius is part of the "Indian Ocean Regional Project".

It is being implemented by the respective governments of four Small Island Developing States (SIDS) namely Union of Comoros, Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles.

The Indian Ocean Regional Project is one of five child projects that is part of a Global Environment Facility funded UN Environment led global programme, which is being implemented in 30 SIDS across 3 regions, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean and the Pacific.

The GEF ISLANDS Programme also contains a global management project to address challenges posed by chemicals and wastes common to all SIDS.