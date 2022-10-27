Zimbabwe: Zim Entrepreneur Scoops Coveted Award in Germany

Zimbabwean-born entrepreneur and African-German business consultant Kumbirai Chipadza was crowned the Best African Business/Entrepreneur in Germany 2022 for his sterling role in creating linkages between Zimbabwean entrepreneurs and German businesses.

He was also selected as one of 40 African and German young business leaders to accelerate economic cooperation between Africa and Germany by the German Government under the AGYLE Programme.

Mr Chipadza received the top prize ahead of other African entrepreneurs based in Germany at the prestigious AFRONEWS -- Ortel Mobile African Community in Germany Awards Gala Night held in Eschborn over the weekend.

He is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Deutsch Connect -- a startup that links African and German businesses through business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, market linkages and talent acquisition.

Among other success stories in 2022, Deutsch Connect introduced German companies Poema.de -- a machinery and ChainMaker, into the African market as well as organising German Ecosystem Tour for African businesses from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This is in addition to teaching the German language and finding apprenticeship placements in Germany for young Africans.

Mr Chipadza emphasised the need for budding entrepreneurs to remain persistent in pushing for their ultimate goal and become game changers in the mainstream economy.

"This award is a victory not only for me but for Zimbabwean entrepreneurs. We are innovative, highly motivated and passionate about our work.

"All we need is a chance and an enabling environment, so to every young entrepreneur out there, keep pushing and don't let anyone blow out your candlelight," he said.

The awards also recognised the Best African Radio Station in Germany 2022, the Best African Author, Best African Gastronomy -- Restaurant/Caterer and Best African Fashion Designer in Europe.

Other awards were Best African Events Organiser in Germany, Best African Actor in Germany, Best African Television Personality in Germany, Best African Association in Germany and Best African Teacher or Coach in Germany.

The event was attended by officials from the Zimbabwean Embassy in Germany, First Councillor of Eschborn Mrs Bärbel Grade, First Secretary (Information, Culture and Education Mr Allison O. Valentine, officials from Nigerian Embassy, Frankfurt Chamber of Industries and Commerce and main sponsor of the event -- Ortel Mobile.

The African Community in Germany Awards celebrate and recognise outstanding achievements of Africans in different fields in Germany.

They are a way of appreciating and encouraging Africans who have excelled in different fields and are making a positive contribution to German society and back home.