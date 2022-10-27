South Africa: Backlog At Cape Town Terminals Cleared - Transnet

Transnet says operations at its Cape Town terminals are back at full tilt with backlogs caused by the recent industrial action cleared.

The ports and rail company said as part of plans ahead of the upcoming deciduous fruit season, the Cape Town Container Terminal will be working at full capacity to "ensure vessels are turned around timeously".

"Transnet is encouraged by the swift manner in which backlogs were cleared and is set to continue in this positive vein to ensure the deciduous fruit season is successfully executed.

"In preparation for the upcoming season, an additional Ship-to-Shore (STS) crane was delivered and successfully handed over to operations. This will equip the terminal with maximum crane deployment to improve ship working hours, which will boost productivity and enhance service provisioning to customers," the company said.

Meanwhile, Transnet said the Ports of Mossel Bay and Saldhana have received Port of Entry status - allowing the two ports to extend its services rendered.

"The Port of Entry status will contribute positively to the Cruise Tourism industry, particularly expedition luxury cruises that would want to call only on smaller ports and passenger vessels. The ports are finalising the provision of facilities to enable and manage the full Port of Entry Status," Transnet said.

The ports and rail company said its capital investment programme for infrastructure development allows it to continue its repositioning of the Cape Town, Mossel Bay and Saldhana ports to trade more efficiently.

"Transnet National Ports Authority... is intentional about prioritising capital projects that will create future capacity whilst not neglecting the immediate needs required to enhance port efficiencies.

"For the 2022/23 financial year, the Western Region's capital investment programme has an allocation of R260,4 million to the Port of Cape Town, R10,2 million to the Port of Mossel Bay and R182 million to the Port of Saldanha," Transnet said.