South Africa: Science and Innovation Launches Report Into SA's Waste Research Sector, 27 Oct

Launch of report into SA's waste research sector

Skills development, particularly among young people, in waste management is viewed as a key component to transforming the waste sector.

While the South African waste sector has been slow to adopt alternative waste treatment technologies, it is believed that skilling young people with new knowledge will bring about much-needed change.

The annual report of the Waste Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Roadmap, will be launched tomorrow, 27 October 2022, at a virtual event. The roadmap is an initiative of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and is implemented by the Department's entity, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The Roadmap guides South Africa's public and private sector investment in waste RDI for the period 2015 - 2025.

The Roadmap highlights the importance of evidence and skills in shaping the future of South Africa's waste sector, which has the potential to generate jobs in waste prevention, reuse, recycling and recovery.

The report will also highlight progress in skills development in understanding the impact of waste on climate change and society, which are two key elements of the Roadmap.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: 27 October 2022

Time: 11:20 - 12:20

Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3a1626a5e8fe6a45f69134acefecf476fa%40thread.tacv2/1665642537682?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%222fd3c5d5-ddb2-4ed3-9803-f89675928df4%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2249926312-ee0e-4818-acd0-469837f2f4de%22%7d

