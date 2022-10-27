Kenya: President Ruto's Education Taskforce to Commence Public Hearings Monday

Nairobi — The taskforce on education reforms will on Monday kick off two-week public hearings across all the Forty Seven counties.

In the letter addressed to regional Directors of Education as well as County Directors of Education they are required to invite stakeholders from Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), University Sub-Sector, non-teaching staff and Student leaders.

The circular directed that among those who will be invited for the hearing will include Vice Chancellor of the University in the County, Local University Union Chapter from the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU), Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) and University Students.

Also, Representatives of non-teaching staff of schools, Teachers Training Institutes (TTI) Principals, Management Chairmen of schools and Secondary School Students Council.

"Please note that the Presidential Working Party will be in every County for two days. They will be visiting institutions within the County for the first day and the second day will be spent at the respective venues for public engagement," Director General of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms Elyas Abdi stated.

"The Public hearing will start at 8.00 a.m. and end at 4.00 pm in all identified Venues," he said.

Ahead of the public hearings, the regional Directors of Education as well as County Directors of Education are required to prepare comprehensive report containing education challenges in their respective counties.

The report which will be handed to the 42-member committee constituted to assess the education reforms will include details on number of students, teachers as well as non-teaching staff.

The regional directors are expected to communicate officially to the Heads of institutions of the venues where the hearing will take place ahead of the visit by the taskforce group.

This comes a day after the working party called for the public to send their views and recommendations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the taskforce indicated that members of the public should send their views on or before November 18.

All recommendations are to be sent to secretariat@educationreforms.go.ke .

"The public is invited to give their views on the reforms on CBC. You can send your recommendations to the taskforce via email to secretariat@educationreforms.go.ke up to 18th November 2022," a statement issued by the taskforce read.

In a Gazette Notice dated September 30, President Ruto said the Working Party on Education Reforms will work for a six-month period and will be required to submit to him a progress report every two months from the date of their appointment.

The team chaired by Prof. Raphael Munavu comprises among other memberscelebrated Kenyan teacher Peter Tabichi, Mutheu Kasanga, who was part of the CBC task force, as well as Prof Collins Odete.

The gazetted team will address three major issues on the competency-based curriculum and submit recommendations in the basic education sector, on competency-based curriculum and the higher education sub-sector.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces has appointed a Working Party on Education Reform," the notice read in part.

Apart from reviewing and evaluating CBC, the team is also mandated to check and recommend equitable access to education, especially for those facing social, economic and geographic marginalization, vulnerable populations, children and persons with special needs.

At the same time, the presidential working party will review and recommend a tracking system to capture and enroll children of school going age to ensure universal access to pre-primary, primary and secondary education.