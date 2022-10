The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre received the Head of the United Nations Support Office for Somalia (UNSOS) Lisa Filipetto in his office.

They discussed the cooperation between the UNSOS and Somalia in different fields, including the drought response and the war on Al-Shabaab.

Barre and Filipetto highlighted the importance of quickly delivering the basic services to the people in the areas recently liberated from Al-Shabaab.