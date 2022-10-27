Africa: Populism Is a Rising Threat and Poses a Clear and Present Danger to Africa - Authors Warn

27 October 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anna Southwell

Populism as a rising global phenomenon is a danger to democracies around the world, from its extremist Latin American roots to liberation movements in Africa and the rise of a new European nationalism.

Populist leaders have "turned democracies to coercion, capture and corruption", Tendai Biti, Zimbabwean opposition party member of parliament, told a Daily Maverick webinar on Wednesday.

This sparked "social instability, economic catastrophe and authoritarian repression", and countries with extreme crime rates, such as South Africa, are more prone to attracting these populist leaders, he said.

Biti was speaking on the recently published book by the Brenthurst Foundation, "In The Name of the People: How populism is rewiring the world".

Daily Maverick senior journalist Rebecca Davis facilitated a conversation about rising worldwide populism with two of the co-authors -- research director at the Brenthurst Foundation, Ray Hartley, and Biti, who is the MP for Harare East.

Daily Maverick previously reported on the South African Police Service confirming that the numbers of murders and sexual offences have been steadily escalating in the country.

"This is a warning to...

