Tanzania: Dube's Strike Separates Simba and Young Africans

Azam have shrugged off a six-year winless run against Simba after producing a 1-0 victory at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday evening.

Prince Dube's 35th minute strike has enabled the Chamazi based giants to bag maximum points and become the first side this term to give Simba a bitter pill.

It is the second goal for Dube in the unfolding campaign who enjoyed a good match on the day troubling Simba defenders on several occasions.

Also, the upset has ended Simba's caretaker coach Juma Mgunda three match premier league winning streak which he cherished before facing Azam.

The downfall has therefore established a two-point gap at the top of the premier league table as Young Africans sit at the helm with 17 points seconded by Mtibwa Sugar who have 15 points while Simba are third with 14 points.

Up next, Azam face struggling side Ihefu on Monday at Chamazi Complex in Dar es Salaam with another opportunity to grab a win.

On the other hand, Simba welcome second placed Mtibwa Sugar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city on Sunday as they try to seek a positive reaction.