Tanzania: Bunge Committee Irked By Sluggish Secondary School Construction

Bukoba — THE Parliamentary Administration and Local Governments Affairs Committee has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace in the construction of the public secondary school in Kagera region, calling upon the authorities to ensure that the project is completed before December 30th, this year.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Jaffari Chaurembo (MP), made the remarks on Tuesday while receiving a report on the implementation of the ongoing project involving the construction of the government-owned girls' secondary schools in 10 regions.

The regions include Ruvuma, Dar es Salaam, Lindi, Kagera, Songwe, Singida, Coast, Mwanza, Shinyanga and Njombe. Each region had been allocated 3bn/- for implementing the project.

"The committee has been disappointed by the slow progress recorded so far on the construction of the government-owned girls' secondary school in Kagera region. Thus more efforts should be made to ensure that the project is completed before the December 30th deadline, "he stated.

Minister of State-President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Governments (TAMISEMI), Ms Angellah Kairuki, explained that President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently allocated 3bn/- for the construction of the government-owned girls' secondary school.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently allocated 3bn/- for the construction of the government-owned girls' secondary school. The contractor should pull up his socks and complete the project on the agreed time to allow girl students to be enrolled in January next year," she said.

The Minister for Defence and National Service, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, who is also the Karagwe Legislator, raised similar concern recently when he made a spot inspection on the ongoing school building project at Rwambaizi village, in Karagwe district.

He explained that uncompleted work include 16 classrooms, five dormitories and an administration block. "We must ensure that by January, next year the buildings are completed to allow students to start studies, " he said.

When reached for a comment, Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Albert Chalamila explained that he had directed the Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Toba Nguvila, to compile a report and promised to give details later.