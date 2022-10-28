Tanzania: Musoma Rural Embarks On Tree Planting Campaigns

A total of 100,000 tree seedlings will be distributed and planted in Musoma Rural constituency during the Vuli rain season as part of the green campaign.

The campaign is being orchestrated by Musoma Rural Member of Parliament, Prof Sospeter Muhongo in collaboration with VI Agroforest.

According to Prof Muhongo the tree seedlings will be offered free of charge to villagers and various institutions such as schools and health centres within the constituency.

"VI Agroforest which is sponosred by Swedish government is doing a tremendous job in environment conservation in Musoma Rural constituency and other areas of Mara region," said Prof Muhongo.

The trees to be distributed are for fruits, timber, construction, firewood, bee keeping, and herbs.

Preparations of the 100,000 tree seedlings are progressing well under at Agroforest nursery in Musoma, Prof Muhongo said as he urged the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources to revive the government tree nursery located at Suguti village in Musoma Rural.

The former Energy and Minerals Minister underlined the importance of environmental conservation and protection of Mother Nature.

The government recognizes the environment and natural resources as a national asset and the basis for sustainable development.

In the 3rd Five Year Development Plan, the government pledges to continue to strengthen the systems of environmental protection and sustainable use of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

Sustainable use, protection and well-being of wildlife, forests, rivers, lakes, oceans, valleys, mountains, habitats, land, minerals and precious stones are among the key areas to be considered in the FYDP III, 2021-2026.