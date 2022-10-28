Angola: Minister of Culture Welcomes Afro-Americans Tourists

7 October 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Talatoma — A group of Afro-American tourists, made up of 27 dancers and lovers of the Angola's kizomba style music, were welcomed Thursday in Luanda by the Minister of Culture, Filipe Nzau.

The group, which has been in Angola since October 20, 2022, at the invitation of the Angolan Kunanga Agency, will enjoy a Kizomba festival in the coming days and expressed interest in the cultural exchange.

During the meeting, the head of group praised the international appreciation of the kizomba rhythm in other countries.

To the minister, who heard all those involved in the group, the country's cultural values is beyond kizomba, although it can serve as an element of motivation for the development of cultural tourism.

He stressed that the group will start rehearsing with the Ministry of Economy and Planning as part of the "Made in Angola" project, to unite kizomba lovers overseas and beyond.

