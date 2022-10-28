Angolan President Receives Three Letters of Credentials

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço received Thursday in Luanda Letters of Credentials from three new ambassadors with resident status.

Handed over the Credentials to the Statesman the ambassadors of the Republic of Korea Choi Kwang-Jin, Kingdom of Norway Bjornar Dahl Hotvedt, and Ghana Mavis Esi Kusorcbo.

After the ceremonies, held separately at the Presidential Palace, João Lourenço maintained a 15-minute talk with each of the diplomats.

Priorities in cooperation with Angola

Speaking to the press at the end of the ceremony, the Korean diplomat expressed his intention to work towards strengthening bilateral relations, mainly in the economic field.

"In the last five years, Angola has had good economic growth. We are going to work to strengthen this segment," said the ambassador.

With 26 years of diplomatic experience, Choi Kwang-Jin has worked in China, Myanmar, Japan and Iraq. He also provided services to departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of his country.

At the end of the ceremony, the ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, Bjornar Dahl Hotvedt, reaffirmed his country's "strong interest" in strengthening cooperation ties with Angola.

The diplomat considered Angola a "very important" partner on the African continent, in terms of trade and investment.

He said that there are several Norwegian companies interested in building electricity transmission lines and investing in the Fisheries and Agriculture sectors.

On likelihood visit of Angolan President to the Kingdom of Norway in November, Bjornar Dahl Hotvedt said that the diplomatic mission is working on the issue.

The ambassador has worked in Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia.

While, the ambassador of Ghana, Mavis Esi Kusorcbo, said that the bet is to keep working to improve economic relations between the two countries.

Mavis Esi Kusorcbo, with over 20 years of experience in diplomacy, has represented Ghanaian interests at the United Nations, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Sudan and Cyprus.