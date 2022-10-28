Mauritius: Blue Economy - Equipment to the Tune of Rs 1.6 Million Remitted By Jica

press release

Equipment to the tune of some Rs 1.6 million was remitted, this morning, by the Ambassador of Japan to Mauritius, Mr Shuichiro Kawaguchi to the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo. The donation which is an initiative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was held at the seat of the Ministry at the LIC building in Port-Louis.

In his address, Minister Maudhoo expressed his thankfulness to the Government of Japan and the JICA for their relentless support and assistance to Mauritius on several projects and especially during the MV Wakashio incident. He recalled that subsequent to this incident, the Japanese Government sent teams of the JICA comprising Japanese marine scientists who worked together with the Mauritian authorities to mitigate related consequences.

"Japan has left no stone unturned to assist Mauritius with regard to protecting the ecosystem, enhancing livelihoods, and supporting the fishermen community", he stated. He indicated that JICA is also providing assistance to the tune of four million USD in a five-year project to restore the coastal ecosystem in the south-eastern part of the island.

To this end, the Minister pointed out that a Coastal Ecosystem Management Committee will be set up to oversee and closely monitor the project. He added that it will provide for enhancing capacity-building of local expertise, improving seagrass and mangrove ecosystem and protect the marine biodiversity. JICA, he underlined, has sent an expert who will be based in Mauritius for the implementation of the project.

As for his part, Ambassador Shuichiro Kawaguchi underlined that the donation is a modest contribution to demonstrate our solidarity and fraternity to Mauritius. It is also Japan's effort to help reinforce the blue economy as the backbone of economy, he stated, adding that Mauritius has enormous natural and fishing resources to tap into.

He expressed appreciation to the Government of Mauritius for understanding the sincerity of the Japanese Government in its help extended to the country.