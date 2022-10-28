Kenya: Huawei Targets Kenya's Remote Rural Areas With New Tech Solution

Nairobi — Telecommunications technology firm Huawei has launched a new solution dubbed 'RuralLink' that will from now on enable people in rural and remote areas to receive better signals.

The new solution was first unveiled by Huawei at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, this week.

Aaron Jiang, President of Huawei Wireless Product Line, noted that the solution will expand the benefits of digital connectivity to all.

"Rural areas have a huge demand for mobile communications. It is designed and built to help network operators bring mobile connectivity to rural areas and expand the benefits of digital connectivity to all," said Jiang.

Huawei noted that despite progress over the years, close to 48 per cent of the Kenyan population is not connected to a mobile communications network with approximately 32 million Kenyans lacking regular internet access.

The telco added that the RuralLink solution will use unique technologies to solve difficulties associated with communications.

Huawei's RuralLink solution uses unique innovative technologies such as solar panels, to solve the difficulties associated with communications.

In the areas where fiber is difficult and costly to deploy, thanks to unique microwave fronthaul capabilities, RuralLink uses microwave to replace optical fibers, which reduces network construction costs and power consumption which are considered some of the most important costs for such projects.

Jiang further said that RuralLink will be suitable for projects such as humanitarian responses in areas facing natural disasters, mining and excavation as well as other geological works like archeology.

"Through site-level innovations, this solution enables green sites, site simplification, and easy evolution. This makes it possible for operators to build mobile networks that allow for positive business cycles in rural areas while connecting those who are still unconnected, "he noted.

While fulfilling the communication needs of the local people, the RuralLink site deployment will also lay a solid foundation for the development of local e-commerce, tourism, and smart agriculture.