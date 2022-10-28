Kenya: President William Ruto Lauds Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua for Seamless Transition

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Thursday paid special tribute to the outgoing Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua for his outstanding leadership to Kenyans.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Cabinet Secretaries at State House, President Ruto applauded Kinyua for ensuring a seamless transition of administration from President Kenyatta's government to his (Ruto).

"I want to congratulate one good gentleman, Mr. Joseph Kinyua. He has worked with me to make sure there has been a seamless transition. Through him, Kenya has given an example of what a transition looks like," President Ruto said.

"There was no coup in Kenya. There was an election which needed the passing of the baton from one team to another and Joseph made sure that there was a seamless working together between the cabinet that was there and the new cabinet."

Kinyua handed over the mantle to his successor Felix Koskei as the first order of business during the ceremony, allowing him to steer the day's agenda.

Koskei was appointed to the position as a member of President Ruto's Executive Office on October 14, 2022.

Kinyua who also served during President Moi and Kibaki's administrations, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Kenyans at the helm of civil servants.

"I thank you and your predecessors for according me the privilege to serve in four successful administrations and in yours as well. It has been a profound honor and humbling journey."