Kenya: DT Dobie Unveils Sh16 Million Locally Assembled Mercedes Benz Truck

Nairobi Kenya — Motor dealer DT Dobie has unveiled a Sh16 millionlocally assembled Mercedes Benz truck as demand for heavy vehicles rises.

The introduction of Actros 3340 truck comes after the Government introduced a regulation restricting importation of second-hand trucks into the country.

Under the 2022 Finance Act, which came into effect in July 2022, locally assembled vehicles are exempted from taxes unlike imported ones.

DT Dobie Managing Director Chris Ndala said that the local assembly program had made it more affordable for many Kenyan enterprises to purchase new assets than fully constructed ones.

"Sourcing vehicles locally also shortens the lead time for delivery of the products compared to importing which is prone to global geo-political and logistical challenges,"

"Buyers also have the satisfaction of knowing that the units provide a longer period of operation before they reach the mileage of imported second-hand trucks, hence a higher return on investment," said Ndala.

Vehicle owners will be able to access DT Dobie services in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, among other areas.

"For Mercedes-Benz, reliability is not just a word but a tradition stretching back 120 years. The 3340 trucks are designed to withstand the harsh and tough conditions of our Kenyan/African environment," he added.

"Additionally, DT Dobie now offers Mobility solutions for Mercedes-Benz Trucks with a full-service contract. Mobility solutions save the client from the cost of paying for a new truck and instead provide the operation of the vehicle for a fixed monthly cost over a given period and agreed distance."

It targets logistics, manufacturing, construction, mining, agriculture, and humanitarian services industries for being fuel efficient.

"The truck has a 16-speed automated transmission for better fuel efficiency, telematics for tracking how the vehicle is used, and an L-cab for the comfort of the driver. In addition, the 3340 model is available with either air or steel suspension, depending on the requirements and preferences of the customer," Ndala added.