Kenya: Four Points By Sheraton Nairobi Airport Bags Two Global Awards

Nairobi — Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport has bagged two globally recognized awards: Best Airport Hotel, Kenya 2022 by CEO Destinations, and Kenya's Leading Airport Hotel 2022 by World Travel Awards.

The awards come at a time when the luxurious hotel is celebrating its 5th anniversary since setting up at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in October 2017.

Vivek Mathur, Four Points General Manager, while accepting both accolades lauded the entire Four points team and expressed confidence for the future citing that they are committed to reaching the next milestone.

"These awards on the eve of our 5th anniversary serve as a testament to the passion and hard work of our entire Four Points team. Throughout the pandemic and beyond, they have been unwavering in their commitment to delivering a world-class experience that is unmatched elsewhere," said Vivek.

The WTA Awards have become synonymous as the hallmark of industry excellence with a record 2.3million votes cast this past year alone. This represents the vast confidence in recovery for the tourism sector.

In 2021 the hotel was similarly acknowledged as Africa's Leading Airport Hotel by WTA and the International Hotel Awards body.

The 172 - room hotel that features world-class amenities has now become a mark of excellence for hospitality industry professionals, executives, and leisure travelers jetting into the country