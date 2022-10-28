Kenya: President Ruto Urges MPs to Deliver on Legislative Agenda

Nairobi — President William Ruto has asked Members of Parliament to prove their worth and deliver on their legislative agenda.

He said their campaign pledges were not 'stories' but plans aimed at transforming lives of the electorate.

The Head of State said it was time to fulfil the promises.

Addressing the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting, at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, Dr Ruto said issues on housing, universal healthcare, manufacturing and Hustlers Fund, were a priority.

"We must deliver on what we promised the people. We've a lot to do in agriculture,water, infrastructure among other sectors to improve the lives of our people. What we promised them was not stories but plans to help them," said Dr Ruto.

He told the legislators that failure was not an option in his administration.

The Head of State said plans to reform the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) were on course, with the aim of transforming the sector.

He said regulations that have been made to the NSSF Act, 2013 that were impugned by the court, were ready and will be published including the new rates to be paid to NSSF.

" I have had meetings with the stakeholders, including Cotu and the Federation of Kenya Employers and that we have agreed that improved national savings are crucial to employees in their retirement and the country for national development," said Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto said some changes would be made to The Hustlers Fund that will be be launched in December to align them to the low interest credit model of the fund.

Other legislative agenda, Dr Ruto said include; review of the law on tribunals; a National Rates Bill, which will provide ways of raising more revenue.

President Ruto thanked the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group for approving the alliance's leadership and Cabinet Secretaries.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that a department has been created in his office to create better liaison for members of Parliament and the Executive in the execution of constituency work.

"We will align senior officers to support the agenda of MPs in their respective constituencies to allow them concentrate on their legislative work in Parliament," said Mr Gachagua.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa assured the President that MPs will deliver on their legislative agenda.

"We want to assure that we will do our part in supporting the Government's agenda for the sake of development," said Mr Ichungwa. - Presidential Communication Service