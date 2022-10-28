Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in South Sudan Donate to Orphans

The female-dominated Rwanda Formed Police Unit Three (RWAFPU-3) serving under the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), on Tuesday October 25, reached out to orphans in the capital Juba with foodstuff and other essential items.

The peacekeepers provided sacks of rice, mosquito nets to fight malaria, clothes and hygienic items, to the orphans of St. Clare House for Children.

The donation is out of the financial contribution of the officers of Rwanda FPU-3.

St. Clare House for Children is a home for 95 orphans aged between 3 and 16 years.

Rwanda FPU-3 Contingent Commander, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Marie Grace Uwimana said that the humanitarian assistance falls in their mandated tasks.

"As a mother thinking about her children, Rwanda Formed Police Unit thought and looks at this humanitarian gesture in the same lense for the betterment of the lives of these orphans, who have experienced tragic situations and going through tough conditions. It is about giving these children hope," SSP Uwimana said while handing over the items.

Betty Thomas Lolo, the founder and Executive Director of St Clare House for Children, thanked the RWAFPU-3 for the support rendered to the needy children.

She explained that the children lacked food and bed mosquito nets.

The children, she added, include those, who lost their parents in conflicts, uxoricide, victims of early marriage, and defilement as well as those abandoned by parents.

"They were eating only beans from Monday to Sunday, and these mosquito nets have come in handy because of the high cases of malaria," Lolo said.

Rwanda FPU-3 of 160 officers is one of the two Rwandan Police contingents deployed in South Sudan. Another contingent, Rwanda FPU-1 of 240 officers, operates in Malakal, Upper Nile State.