Kenya: Lawyer Miguna Due in Kisumu Today

Kisumu — Lawyer Miguna Miguna who has been in exile in Canada is set to arrive in Kisumu today at 3.00pm Friday.

Former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa stated that Miguna will land at the Kisumu International Airport before he is driven for a church service at ACK Maseno East in Ahero.

He called upon the people of Kisumu to accord Miguna a befitting welcome devoid of any violence.

Outa stated that the people of Kisumu should thank God that Miguna has returned to his country and will be visiting his family in Nyando after years outside the country.

He noted that the church service to commence at 4 pm will be presided over by Bishop Joshua Owiti with an aim to thank God for aiding the return of the former exiled lawyer.

The administration of President William Ruto removed the red flag that was issued against Miguna by the administration of the former president Uhuru Kenyatta allowing him entry into the country.

Miguna's woes started immediately after the 2017 General Election when he swore former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the duly elected people's president of Kenya, putting him on collision with the Jubilee government.