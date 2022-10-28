Kenya: Ruto's Govt Will Never Harrass Investors Over Tax Disputes With KRA - Gachagua

28 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says President William Ruto's administration will not close down businesses over tax disputes with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

While citing the example of businessman Humphrey Kariuki's distillery which was shut down by the agency, Gachagua called for dialogue with investors which he says is key to prosperity.

He described it as a foolish decision which he stated will never be allowed to happen again.

"That factory was paying about Sh50 million in terms of tax every month. They sent DCI there, policemen, shut it down, arrested Humphrey Kariuki, a very enterprising Kenyan, a very honorable man, a man who was toiled through his life and built," he stated.

"African Distillers factory owned by Humphrey Kariuki was closed & it was paying Ksh. 50M every month in terms of tax & for 3yrs we have lost Ksh.1.8B, money that we need in this country. That was a foolish decision and that will never happen in this administration."

While encouraging Kenyans to diligently pay their taxes, he encouraged the tax agency to collect dues owed in a dignified manner.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X