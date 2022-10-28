Ugandan Troops Awarded Medals After Completion of Somalia Tour of Duty

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) force commander Lt Gen Diomede Ndegeya has applauded the Uganda military Contigent in Somalia for it's role in pacification and stabilisation of Somalia.

Gen Ndegeya said Ugandan troops had played a significant role in pacification of Mogadishu city and the areas of Lower Shabelle where Uganda troops are deployed.

This was said in the remarks delivered for him by the the ATMIS deputy force commander in charge of operations Maj Gen Williams Tshume during a medal awarding ceremony to the Uganda battle groups XXX111 at the end of their tour of duty.

The ATMIS force commander particularly thanked the outgoing forces for securing the presidential and parliamentary elections, Mogadishu city and base camp during their tour of duty.

"We feel proud, and appreciate you for the job well done. You deserve this Africa union medal, because you have earned it," he said.

The Ugandan military contingent commander Brig Gen Keith Katungi thanked the battle group for what they were able to achieve including acting as a blocking force to deter Al Shabaab from infiltrating Mogadishu city by dominating all entry points to the city.

He applauded the battle group for keeping a good civil military relationship with the population where they were deployed as per the UPDF tradition of being pro people.

The outgoing battle group commander Col Ezra Mwinyi thanked the contingent commander for the unwavering support and continuous guidance during his tour of duty. This, he said, was very key for the success of the battle group.

The incoming battle group XXXV1 Commander Col John Musiitwa thanked his predecessor Col Ezra Mwinyi Byaruhanga for priotizing force and equipment protection and pledged to build from the firm foundation he had laid and promised to emulate him.

Battle group XXX111, which had 1817 men and officers occupied areas of Mogadishu city, Albiska, Alboa, Lantabur and Beldogole with eight forward operating bases (FOBs) and was also key in providing security to the 12 internally displaced people's camps in the area.

Battle group XXXV1 will now take over responsibilities in the area.

The battle groups serve a one year tour of duty in the African Union supported mission, dubbed the African union transition mission in Somalia ( ATMIS).

The outgoing Battle XXX111 was deployed to the mission area in October 2021.

ATMIS

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia(ATMIS) came as a result of metamorphosis of the African Union Mission in Somalia( AMISOM) earlier this year after its mandate of supporting the government in Mogadishu and key installations from Al Shabaab attacks since 2007 came to and end.

Consequently, the new mission of ATMIS was mandated with stabilising Somalia but also aim at transferring the full responsibilities of national security to the Federal Government of Somalia.