Lesotho - Journey to the Kingdom in the Sky

26 October 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Angus Begg

Whether by felling trees or herding sheep, the Basotho have shaped the landscape, with some of the transport blanks filled in by Chinese highways that, regardless of the trade-off involved, make the traveller's journey.

A series of sandy twists and turns, switchbacks and birds for the twitcher's checklist - that's Lesotho's Sani Pass in a nutshell. Bearded vultures with wedge-shaped tails, which the Germans delightfully named lammergeiers, pierce the space between peaks that stand as though they are on guard. The other side of a border post - to which raiding Basotho horse thieves pay little attention - reveals village life on the tundra, surrounded by stone kraals and wrapped in the country's iconic blankets....

