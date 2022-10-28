South Africa: Measles Outbreak Update - Greater Sekhukhune District, Limpopo Province

press release

As of 27 October 2022, the number of measles outbreak cases has increased to 11 in the Greater Sekhukhune district. The last four measles cases were reported on 20 October 2022. The ages of the measles confirmed cases ranged from 9 months to 24 years, with four males and four females. Three children were fully vaccinated for measles. Six measles cases had unknown vaccination histories, and two children had not been vaccinated against measles. One measles case was hospitalised and another developed pneumonia without hospitalisation.

Limpopo Province and Greater Sekhukhune District health officials have started public health response activities with the support of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and WHO. These activities include evaluating medical records to identify missing measles cases, contact tracing, screening for suspected measles cases using the measles surveillance case definition, and collecting blood and throat swabs for measles diagnostic tests.

Measles patients present with fever, rash, and one or more of these symptoms, cough, red eyes, and runny nose. Complications of measles include pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death. Measles complications are severe in malnourished children and those young infants under 2 years of age. Persons of any age who are not vaccinated can catch measles and develop the disease.

Clinicians and caregivers should be on alert for anyone presenting with the above symptoms and signs and check children’s road-to-health booklets to ensure measles vaccinations are up to date. Measles vaccines are given routinely at 6 and 12 months of age. It is never too late to vaccinate against measles.

Suspected measles cases should be notified on the NMC system; https://www.nicd.ac.za/nmc-overview/overview/