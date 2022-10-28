Somalia: Somali PM Pays a Courtesy Call On Puntland Leader

28 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre paid a courtesy on Puntland president Said Abdullahi Deni at his residence in Mogadishu on Thursday night.

Both sides discussed security and humanitarian crises in Somalia, according to a statement released by the office of the prime minister.

Senior advisors have attended the closed door meeting last night which takes place on the sidelines of political talks in Mogadishu.

It's the first meeting between the PM and Puntland leader since the election of president Hassan Sheikh in May this year.

